Slate Digital announces Virtual Recording Studio
Slate Digital has announced the Virtual Recording Studio - a suite of hardware and software products working together to create an entire audio ecosystem. Watch the Keynote Video to learn all about it, and hear the Virtual Recording Studio in action: YouTube.com/watch?v=JcCjfEjNZdY VRS-8 The VRS-8 Virtual Analog Interface features eight VMS Ultra Linear microphone preamps, mastering grade A/D and D/A converters, high-end circuit design featuring boutique op-amps, WIMA capacitors and discrete headphone amplifiers, and low latency .
