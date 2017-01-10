SHADOWHUNTERS Announces the Highly Anticipated Casting of Will Tudor as 'Sebastian'
Internet rumors have been circling for months on who would play the role of Sebastian in the FreeForm original series SHADOWHUNTERS and it was announced today that actor Will Tudor has been cast in the role. Tudor will be a recurring guest star in the later half of the second season slated to air later in 2017.
