Sense Labs' home energy monitor now integrates with IFTTT, available to public
After a successful pre-order release last year, Sense Labs, maker of a little orange box designed to bring last year's electronic equipment into today's connected world, has today announced general product availability, integration with IFTTT, and a $15 million series A round of financing. Sense Labs uses what's known as nonintrusive load monitoring, a technique in which algorithms detect the electrical "fingerprint" of each device, to analyze how much power each one consumes as a fraction of the whole home's electricity profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC