Sense Labs' home energy monitor now integrates with IFTTT, available to public

After a successful pre-order release last year, Sense Labs, maker of a little orange box designed to bring last year's electronic equipment into today's connected world, has today announced general product availability, integration with IFTTT, and a $15 million series A round of financing. Sense Labs uses what's known as nonintrusive load monitoring, a technique in which algorithms detect the electrical "fingerprint" of each device, to analyze how much power each one consumes as a fraction of the whole home's electricity profile.

