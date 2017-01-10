Scientists' Doomsday Clock Says We're 30 Seconds Closer To The End
Today the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated its long-running Doomsday Clock to say that we're now just two-and-a-half minutes away from midnight - a.k.a. the apocalypse. So, it is time for you to head to your super secret mountain bunker? Obviously not, unless you plan to take the rest of us with you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC