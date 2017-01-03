Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliation Space

Since the last of Canada's Indian residential schools closed in 1996, the nation has been attempting to shape a response to the legacy of abuse that the residential school system-which removed native children from their homes and families-inflicted on its Indigenous Peoples. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada , established in 2008, spent seven years assembling documentation from survivors and working to build awareness of these abuses, ultimately issuing a series of Calls to Action at the end of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Journal.