's Alternative to Pitchfork's 50 Best IDM Albums List

There are legitimate reasons why Pitchfork obsessively churns out lists ranking albums and songs from various genres and eras: They generate heated discussion-and page views-on social media, at bars, water coolers, and in record stores. The Stranger has responded to two such lists-the 50 Best Northwest Indie Rock Albums and 50 Best Ambient Albums -in recent months and now here we are again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.