's Alternative to Pitchfork's 50 Best...

's Alternative to Pitchfork's 50 Best IDM Albums List

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Stranger

There are legitimate reasons why Pitchfork obsessively churns out lists ranking albums and songs from various genres and eras: They generate heated discussion-and page views-on social media, at bars, water coolers, and in record stores. The Stranger has responded to two such lists-the 50 Best Northwest Indie Rock Albums and 50 Best Ambient Albums -in recent months and now here we are again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... 2 hr The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,421,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC