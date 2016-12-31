Russian Operation Hacked A Vermont Ut...

Russian Operation Hacked A Vermont Utility, Showing Risk To U.S. Electrical Grid Security

Malware code associated with "Grizzly Steppe," a Russian hacking operation , was found at electric utility Burlington Electric, which serves nearly 20,000 customers in Vermont. The code was found on a laptop that was not connected to their grid systems.

