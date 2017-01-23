Run The Jewels, Lady Leshurr and more...

Run The Jewels, Lady Leshurr and more added to Field Day 2017 line-up

12 hrs ago

Run The Jewels , Lady Leshurr and Arab Strap have all been added to the line-up of Field Day 2017, joining a bill that already includes Aphex Twin and Slowdive. Also added in the latest line-up announcement are Machinedrum, Clams Casino, Rae Morris, Forth Wanderers, Kite Base, Sinkane, Thee Oh Sees, ABRA, and PC Music associates Danny L Harle and A.G. Cook.

