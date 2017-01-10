Roni Size to Receive The Music Produc...

Roni Size to Receive The Music Producers Guild's 2017 Inspiration Award

The Music Producers Guild has announced that Producer and DJ Roni Size will be the recipient of its 2017 Inspiration Award. This prestigious award, sponsored by Audio Note, is given to a recording professional who, in the opinion of the MPG board of directors, is responsible for a body of work that has significantly inspired others.

Chicago, IL

