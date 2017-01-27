Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, Janua...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, January 27, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Friday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Head to Circo Voador tonight to watch an unforgettable performance with Vanessa da Mata who will sing alongside her trusty music partner, Ze Manoel. She will perform tracks from her album Segue o Som , in addition to singing her classic hits, Amado , Ainda Bem , NA o me deixe sA3 , Eu sou neguinha , among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rio Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC