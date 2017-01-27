Rio Nightlife Guide for Friday, January 27, 2017
Friday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Head to Circo Voador tonight to watch an unforgettable performance with Vanessa da Mata who will sing alongside her trusty music partner, Ze Manoel. She will perform tracks from her album Segue o Som , in addition to singing her classic hits, Amado , Ainda Bem , NA o me deixe sA3 , Eu sou neguinha , among others.
