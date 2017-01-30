Reviews: Mason Bates's Cello Concerto with Berkeley Symphony
Mason Bates made his mark as a composer by breathing a fresh energy with the addition of electronic beats in his orchestral works. A composer for the symphony by day, he moonlights as a DJ and has been trying to invigorate the classical music landscape by bringing it into new settings and by bringing new sounds into it.
