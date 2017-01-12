Rare double bill in Wellington at Meow
The Egyptian Lover & Awesome Tapes From Africa combine for a rare double bill in Wellington at Meow - Friday February 17th On Friday the 17th of February at Meow, Los Angeles electro hip-hop pioneer The Egyptian Lover will make his live debut in Wellington in a very special double bill with Brian Shimkovitz's Awesome Tapes From Africa cassette tape DJ set extravaganza. From humble beginnings as a DJ with Uncle Jamms Army at the L.A Sports Arena in the early 80s, Egyptian Lover has stood the test of time, in the process becoming one of the most iconic figures associated with West Coast electro hip-hop.
