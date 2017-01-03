Press release distribution, EDGAR fil...

Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Unveil Robot LQ-101, an Intelligent Family Service Robot Powered by Houndify Voice and A.I. Technology )--SoundHound Inc.A , the leading innovator in sound recognition and voice-enabled conversational intelligence technologies, and Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co., the leadin... SoundHound Inc. and Onkyo Announce Global Partnership to Launch New Line of Smart Speakers Powered by Houndify Voice and A.I. Technology )--SoundHound Inc.A , the leading innovator in sound recognition and voice-enabled conversational intelligence technologies, today announced a global partnership with Onkyo,... )--Heptagon announces Simblee Connected Handheld Spectrometer, the first in Heptagon's family of Smart Spectral Solutions targeting demanding industrial uses as w... )--Heptagon's RF Digital and GE Appliances' FirstBuilda Announce Simblee Connected Smart Wine Chiller - Open Innovation Process Combined ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC