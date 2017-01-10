President Trump: I 'Absolutely' Will ...

President Trump: I 'Absolutely' Will Put Safe Zones in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

"Safe zones" refer to protected havens inside Syria for civilians displaced by the violent conflict - areas that would need to be established by the U.S. military. The Obama administration considered the idea, but ultimately decided against it, partly out of fear of being drawn into a broader military conflict with Russia and Syrian forces, which together have waged a massive assault against rebel forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC