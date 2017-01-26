Petition push on Nanjing bill

Joseph Wong , founder of Toronto ALPHA, along with guests MPP Soo Wong, MPP Raymond Cho, MP Shaun Chen, announce the 100,000 signature petition campaign across Ontario on Monday in Toronto.[Photo by NA LI / CHINA DAILY] To support Bill 79, which establishes an official Nanjing Massacre day of commemoration, Toronto ALPHA along with the Chinese community announced a drive to get 100,000 signatures on a petition across Ontario this week. The Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Act, proposed by MPP Soo Wong, passed its second reading last December in the Ontario Legislature.

