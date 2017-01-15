Panasonic's New Lumix FZ80 is a Powerful 60X Superzoom Camera with 4K Video for Only $400

Almost lost midst the buzz over this week's unveiling of Panasonic's new flagship Lumix GH5 mirrorless camera is the introduction of the company's Lumix FZ80 , a remarkably affordable superzoom camera with an effective range of 20-1200mm and 4K capability. With its whopping 60X wide to super-telephoto capabilities, the new Lumix FZ80 is a compact, do-everything 18.1-megapixel camera enabling you to shoot everything from expansive vistas to distant landscapes and wildlife images .

