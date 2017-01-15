Panasonic unveils LUMIX GH5 featuring...

Panasonic unveils LUMIX GH5 featuring World's First 4K 60p/50p,...

Panasonic unveils LUMIX GH5 featuring World's First 4K 60p/50p, 4:2:2 10-bit Video Recording and Agile Mobility Panasonic is proud to introduce the new LUMIX GH5 - the latest flagship model of LUMIX G Digital Single Lens Mirrorless cameras based on the Micro Four Thirds system standard. The new GH5 again evolves to achieve 4K 60p / 50p ultra high-definition, smooth, video recording for the first time as a Digital Single Lens Mirrorless camera*1 without a time limit.

