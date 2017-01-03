Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ80/FZ82 combine...

Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ80/FZ82 combines 60x zoom and 4K video

Panasonic has announced the Lumix DMC-FZ80 , an update to its FZ70 consumer superzoom. It provides the same 60x, 20-1200mm F2.8-5.9 zoom lens but adds an 18MP sensor and updated processor, bringing the video spec up to 4K/30p .

Chicago, IL

