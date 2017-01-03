Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ80/FZ82 combines 60x zoom and 4K video
Panasonic has announced the Lumix DMC-FZ80 , an update to its FZ70 consumer superzoom. It provides the same 60x, 20-1200mm F2.8-5.9 zoom lens but adds an 18MP sensor and updated processor, bringing the video spec up to 4K/30p .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Photography Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC