Panasonic GH5 shoots 4K at 60 frames per second - with no time limits
Even without a dedicated camcorder, 4K video is now readily available in the same smooth frame rate as HD. Panasonic today announced the Lumix GH5, the first mirrorless camera that can record 4K-quality footage at 60 frames per second.
