Pacifica, Bolt and Ridgeline top Car of Year awards at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT: The Chrysler Pacifica, Chevrolet Bolt and Honda Ridgeline all took top spot in their divisions at the 2017 North American Car of the Year Awards. Over that more than 30 years of Chrysler/Dodge minivans, some 78 innovations were introduced and the new Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid add 37 more firsts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.