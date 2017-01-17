OSHA's New Electronic Reporting and Anti-Retaliation Rule Challenged By Industry Groups in Oklahoma
Seyfarth Synopsis : Business organizations have once again brought suit against OSHA's new electronic reporting and retaliation rule, arguing that the proposed online database violates employers' First and Fifth Amendment rights and oversteps OSHA's authority. The National Association of Home Builders of the United States, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other industry groups have sued Occupational Safety and Health Administration to prevent the implementation of its OSHA's new injury and illness electronic reporting rule, arguing that OSHA's proposed online database violates employers' First and Fifth Amendment rights, is arbitrary, capricious, and otherwise contrary to law, and oversteps OSHA's authority.
