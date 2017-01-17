OSHA's New Electronic Reporting and A...

OSHA's New Electronic Reporting and Anti-Retaliation Rule Challenged By Industry Groups in Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: jdsupra.com

Seyfarth Synopsis : Business organizations have once again brought suit against OSHA's new electronic reporting and retaliation rule, arguing that the proposed online database violates employers' First and Fifth Amendment rights and oversteps OSHA's authority. The National Association of Home Builders of the United States, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and other industry groups have sued Occupational Safety and Health Administration to prevent the implementation of its OSHA's new injury and illness electronic reporting rule, arguing that OSHA's proposed online database violates employers' First and Fifth Amendment rights, is arbitrary, capricious, and otherwise contrary to law, and oversteps OSHA's authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC