Old-school Bristol DJ Roni Size named music industry's most inspirational star
Old-school DJ Roni Size has been named one of the music industry's most inspirational stars for "staying true" to his Bristolian roots. The nineties music star, a product of Bristol's house music scene, was named the winner of the Music Producers Guild's 2017 Inspirational Award on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Bristol.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC