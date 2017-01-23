O U O O Uso Oa O U O3U U Uoeo O U U U O O O O Uoeo U...U ...
Home >> Business >> It And Technology >> Panasonic Wiring Devices Certified By Emirates Authority For Standardization And Metrology For Emirates Quality Marking Panasonic received the Emirates Quality Mark for its wiring devices, demonstrating the company's commitment to product excellence and customer safety. Panasonic Homes & Living offers a broad spectrum of Switches & Sockets, LED Lightings, Switchgears, Solar Panels, Energy Recovery Ventilators , Air Moving Equipment , Ventilation Fans, and Ceiling Fans & Electric Fans.
Start the conversation

