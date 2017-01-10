NZCA Lines made a 'visual' version of...

NZCA Lines made a 'visual' version of LP 'Infinite Summer' (watch), DJing at Baby's

UK electronic pop act NZCA Lines released Infinite Summer one year ago this week and now they have made a visual accompaniment to the entire album, which was created with designers TAXONYM and Alina Landry Rancier . Says main man Michael Lovett: Infinite Summer was inspired by concept-driven albums such as Daft Punk's Discovery / Interstella 5555 and Drexciya's Neptune's Lair - it was always my dream to have a visual for each song, something that would draw an audience deeper into our world.

