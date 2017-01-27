Norwegian DJ and producer MRQS kick-starts 2017 with Record DREAMIN'

Norwegian DJ and producer MRQS kick-starts 2017 with the release of his highly anticipated record 'Dreamin' - a melodic, infectious, feel good, uplifting production effort that showcases his highly rated studio skills with impressive results. Based in Oslo, MRQS began producing music at the young age of 15, gaining monumental support from A-List tastemakers and grabbing the attentions of renowned imprints from across the globe - monumental achievements for any calibre of artist.

