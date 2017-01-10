no 3/17 Upcoming Changes to Rulebooks
Subject to testing and regulatory approval, Nasdaq Commodities will launch Trading and Clearing of the Dry Freight contract, Supramax 10TC futures and options, effective January 24th, 2017. Further, some minor amendments relating to Dutch Power, Spanish and Italian monthly DS futures and Natural Gas Monthly DS futures to clarify inaccuracies will be effective on the same day.
