NMMC Offers Online Bill Payment Option
Fort Kent ~ Online bill pay is now available at Northern Maine Medical Center effective January 10, 2017. As part of improving the overall patient experience, NMMC is making the service available for individuals who prefer an electronic option to pay bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Wed
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC