New York City Rare Bird Alert
Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, January 6, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Jan. 6, 2017 * NYNY1701.06 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ ASH-THROATED FLYCATCHER+ TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ Greater White-fronted Goose ROSS'S GOOSE Cackling Goose TUNDRA SWAN Eurasian Wigeon Blue-winged Teal KING EIDER Harlequin Duck Red-necked Grebe Eared Grebe American Bittern Great Egret Tricolored Heron Yellow-crowned Night-Heron Osprey Bald Eagle Virginia Rail Sora SANDHILL CRANE DOVEKIE Razorbill Black-legged Kittiwake BLACK-HEADED GULL Iceland Gull Lesser Black-backed Gull Glaucous Gull SNOWY OWL Short-eared Owl Red-headed Woodpecker NORTHERN SHRIKE LAPLAND LONGSPUR NORTHERN WATERTHRUSH Orange-crowned Warbler Nashville Warbler Palm Warbler YELLOW-RUMPED WARBLER Yellow-breasted Chat Savannah Sparrow ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Birder.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC