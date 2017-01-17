New Regulation Setting Federal Agency Website Standard Published, Setting Compliance Deadline
Seyfarth Synopsis: Final Rule Setting WCAG 2.0 AA as the Federal Agency Website Standard Published in Federal Register, Triggering Compliance Deadline of January 18, 2018. that the Access Board announced a final rule , under the authority of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, requiring the websites and electronic content of federal agencies to conform to WCAG 2.0 AA within one year of the date the rule is published in the Federal Register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC