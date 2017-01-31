New Music: TOYDRUM - "I've Got a Future"...

New Music: TOYDRUM - "I've Got a Futu...

UNKLE member Pablo Clements and UNKLE/Lake Trout collaborator James Griffith have a electronic duo called Toydrum, and have announced that they are releasing a remix album of songs from their two LPs, 2014's Distant Focus Vol. 1 and 2015's Evangelist .

