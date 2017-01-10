New Limited Edition 'Torch' Tech 10 Boot From Alpinestars

With things heating up in the 2017 Supercross rounds, Alpinestars is introducing the Limited Edition "Torch" Tech 10 riding boot that features a red lower chassis, a fluorescent red upper, a black rear, and a fluorescent yellow accents to finish the look. The Limited Edition "Torch" Tech 10 fuses all the performance innovations of the iconic Tech 10 with an exclusive color combination which results in the visually captivating, high-performance motocross boot that brings flair to any rider.

