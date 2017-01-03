Naloxone Kit Availability Expanding Across Manitoba
Those at risk of an opioid overdose now have access to naloxone kits and other supports in more than nine locations across Manitoba. "Overdose is one of the leading causes of accidental death in Manitoba" says Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Manitoba.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC