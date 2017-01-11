Music 44 mins ago 8:13 a.m.Bonnaroo 2017 lineup: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd & more
On Wednesday, organizers revealed the performer lineup for the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tenn. While the bill is topped by two bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this year's Bonnaroo looks to be setting its sights on the young festival crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|16 hr
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC