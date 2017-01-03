Moby Rejects Offer to DJ at Trump Ina...

Moby Rejects Offer to DJ at Trump Inauguration Ball

Read more: RollingStone

Moby, who called Donald Trump an "actual sociopath" in a 'Rolling Stone' op-ed, turned down an offer to DJ at one of Trump's inauguration ball. "I'm tired of being a mealy-mouthed, NPR-listening lefty who has to respect other people's opinions," musician writes The artist revealed on Instagram Monday that a booking agent approached him recently to see whether the electronic musician would be open to providing music for an inauguration event, despite Moby's well-known support of Hillary Clinton and distaste for Trump.

Chicago, IL

