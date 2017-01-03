Moby Rejects Offer to DJ at Trump Inauguration Ball
Moby, who called Donald Trump an "actual sociopath" in a 'Rolling Stone' op-ed, turned down an offer to DJ at one of Trump's inauguration ball. "I'm tired of being a mealy-mouthed, NPR-listening lefty who has to respect other people's opinions," musician writes The artist revealed on Instagram Monday that a booking agent approached him recently to see whether the electronic musician would be open to providing music for an inauguration event, despite Moby's well-known support of Hillary Clinton and distaste for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|12 hr
|Beeyotch Lastcall
|5
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC