Mexican woman arrested in Spain was fervent promoter of jihad, police say
A 38-year-old Mexican woman living in Spain has been arrested and charged for cooperating with the jihad cause and allegedly helping in the recruiting efforts of her husband, Aziz Zaghnane, a Moroccan national captured 10 months ago. Officers with the Spanish Guardia Civil said they were able to confirm the woman's role in the terrorist cell after analyzing the electronic devices seized to her husband and four others.
