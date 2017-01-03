Manitoba teen who wanted to take up a...

Manitoba teen who wanted to take up arms with ISIL will not be kept in custody

22 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A Manitoba teenager who pleaded guilty to counselling terrorism will spend no more time in custody, but will have to live under strict curfew conditions and wear an electronic monitoring device for more than two years. The teen, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 16 when he was charged with posting pro-terrorism comments on social media.

