Los Banos council passes modified recreational marijuana regulations
An ordinance requiring marijuana growers in Los Banos to register with the city was modified Wednesday to ensure privacy and then adopted unanimously by the City Council. The ordinance adds another layer of regulation to the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which was approved by California voters on Nov. 8. The council also agreed to revisit the ordinance in 18 months to determine the impact of the new law and how other cities are responding.
