Los Banos council passes modified rec...

Los Banos council passes modified recreational marijuana regulations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

An ordinance requiring marijuana growers in Los Banos to register with the city was modified Wednesday to ensure privacy and then adopted unanimously by the City Council. The ordinance adds another layer of regulation to the Adult Use of Marijuana Act, which was approved by California voters on Nov. 8. The council also agreed to revisit the ordinance in 18 months to determine the impact of the new law and how other cities are responding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan 1 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec 28 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
News SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base... Oct '16 WEAK DYING RUSSIA 1
News The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry Oct '16 alkapone 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,304 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC