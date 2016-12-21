ListenUp: The Avalanches feat. Freddie Gibbs: Bad Day
Australian outfit The Avalanches released their second record in 2016, following a 16-year break, and evidently they have plenty more where that came from. Recently a rough version of the group's track " Bad Day ," featuring Indiana-born rapper Freddie Gibbs, found its way online-and like much of what we've come to expect from The Avalanches, it blends several genres via guest spots and countless samples .
