ListenUp: The Avalanches feat. Freddie Gibbs: Bad Day

Australian outfit The Avalanches released their second record in 2016, following a 16-year break, and evidently they have plenty more where that came from. Recently a rough version of the group's track " Bad Day ," featuring Indiana-born rapper Freddie Gibbs, found its way online-and like much of what we've come to expect from The Avalanches, it blends several genres via guest spots and countless samples .

