ListenUp: Dirty Projectors: Little Bubble
One of the band's most beautiful songs to date, " Little Bubble " by the Dirty Projectors debuted today in video form. Soulful and soothing, the track isn't devoid of the band's thoughtful eccentricity-manifesting here in numerous ways, but arguably most noticeably in a burbling, dripping beat.
