LG Introduces First 4K UHD TVs For Next-Gen TV Broadcast Standard

10 hrs ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

Starting this spring in advance of the 2018 Winter Olympics new 2017 models of LG 4K Ultra HD TVs and large-screen LG smart TVs sold in Korea will have both ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 tuners, the company announced at CES 2017. At CES, one of these new models a 65-inch class LG LED TV with an embedded second-generation ATSC 3.0 tuner is displaying stunning 4K UHD high-dynamic range broadcast programming.

