Leader Of Portland Anti-Trump Protests Charged With Sexually Abusing Minor

One of the leaders of disorderly anti-Trump protests in Portland, Oregon is facing sexual abuse charges after a police investigation into his relationship with a teenage boy, local news outlets are reporting. Micah Rhodes, who was expected in court Monday , is a leader of the protest group Portland's Resistance.

