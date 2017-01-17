LANs for Organizational Needs
The distinctions made between General Purpose or Micro-based LANs and Hybrid LANs are no longer necessary, although the issues they posed still need clarification. The original dichotomy was established between those LANs that supported thousands of connections and provided low-speed access as well as high-speed access, and those that were designed primarily to connect micros.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITToolbox.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan 11
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan 1
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC