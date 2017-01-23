Jean-Michel Jarre to Bring His 'Electronica' World Tour to North America This Spring

Current Grammy-nominated artist and French electronic music composer and producer JEAN-MICHEL JARRE's reputation for the spectacular is unmatched, having been one of the first artists in the world to perform electronic music as we know it today. Today , it has been announced he will bring his 'Electronica' World Tour to North America, marking his first-time tour here.Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27. Pre-order the physical edition of his most recent release Oxygene 3 due out March 24 here http://smarturl.it/JMJ_Oxygene3 and get presale access for the North American Tour Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am local through Thursday, January 26 at 10 pm local.

