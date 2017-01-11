Jean-Michel Jarre: still on a quest f...

Jean-Michel Jarre: still on a quest for the perfect piece of music

Jean-Michel Jarre says the beauty of electronic music today is "that you can create, produce and even distribute your album from the terrace of a cafe". He's in London to promote his third take on Oxygene , the album whose original instalment turned him into techno's first worldwide superstar 40 years ago.

