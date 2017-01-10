India's Titan Weathers Demonetization Storm
Titan Company said jewelry sales rose in the fiscal third quarter even as India's demonetization policy weakened consumer demand. The Mumbai-based retailer's revenue increased "reasonably" in the three months to December, with its flagship Tanishq brand growing about 15 percent, Titan said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Sun
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec 28
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
|SitRep: Rebels Assault Aleppo, Russian Air Base...
|Oct '16
|WEAK DYING RUSSIA
|1
|The Hybrid war: Honda Accord vs Toyota Camry
|Oct '16
|alkapone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC