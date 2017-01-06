How we lost N15b to demolition - Homeless Lagos residents

By Bose Adelaja T HE Lagos State Task Force on Environment has over the years come to be associated with the demolition of structures regarded as illegal or wrongly sited in line with its mandate of giving a facelift to designated areas and ensuring sanity in the state. Some of the areas affected in recent demolitions included Mosafejo and Owonifari in Oshodi, Ajelogo, Lagos Island and Alimoso.

