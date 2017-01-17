Hearst President and CEO Steven Swart...

Hearst President and CEO Steven Swartz to Headline 2017 NAB Show Opening

Steven Swartz, president and CEO of Hearst, one of the nation's largest diversified media, information and services companies, will participate in an executive Q&A during the 2017 NAB Show Opening, Monday, April 24, in Las Vegas. The interview will take place following NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith's "State of the Broadcast Industry" address.

