Hear Goldfrapp's Hypnotic New Single From 'Silver Eye' LP
Goldfrapp end their four-year dry spell with "Anymore," the pulsating lead single from their seventh LP, Silver Eye , out March 31st. The electro-pop duo recorded the album with indie-rock producer John Congleton in Dallas and electronic composer the Haxan Cloack in London. Ambient/electronic composer Leo Abrahams, best known for his multiple collaborations with Brian Eno, contributed "abstract guitar textures" to the album.
