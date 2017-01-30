Guest artista s history with Motown greats adds heart to symphony pops concert

Keyboardist and vocalist Ellis Hall was the guest artist for the Fort Worth Symphony's "Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond" concert set, which had the first of its three performances Friday at Bass Hall. Hall, who developed the concept of this tribute concert presented as part of the symphony's pops series, formerly fronted the funk band Tower of Power and, as a studio musician, has worked with many of the greats in the fields of soul and jazz, including Stevie Wonder, Herbie Hancock and Earth, Wind & Fire.

