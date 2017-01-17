Gregory Alan Isakov's Dad Beams As His Son Plays With the Colorado Symphony
Nissen Isakov and his wife flew from Philadelphia to Denver, Thursday afternoon, to watch their son, Gregory Alan Isakov, perform two sold-out nights with the Colorado Symphony at Boettcher Concert Hall. Isakov, a Boulder-based singer songwriter, has gained a considerable following over the past decade for his yearning lyricism and sweet, lowdown stage presence.
